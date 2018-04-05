Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,136 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,014 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $607,661,000 after purchasing an additional 161,514 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $435,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,180 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,672 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,733,837 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,008,000 after purchasing an additional 90,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,797 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $266,300,000 after purchasing an additional 212,531 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $4,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,006,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,669,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $1,750,691.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Imperial Capital set a $145.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $59,559.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

