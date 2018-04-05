Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf (IAT) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf (BMV:IAT) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAT. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf in the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 250,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf in the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

BMV IAT opened at $50.66 on Thursday. Ishares U.S. Regional Banks Etf has a 52 week low of $722.70 and a 52 week high of $1,007.01.

