Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,410,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,943,000 after purchasing an additional 331,896 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,446,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cowen set a $135.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.16.

Shares of EW stock opened at $138.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,447.71, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $143.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.45 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $734,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,750.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $4,155,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,621,347 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

