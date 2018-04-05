Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 15,186 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,656,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after buying an additional 99,532 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 63.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $450,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220,405.00, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems.

