Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 716 Shares of Novartis (NVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $14,234,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 15.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 228.8% in the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Novartis by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 643,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,495,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the period. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.51.

Novartis stock opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185,674.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novartis has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

