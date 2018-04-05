Camden Property Trust (CPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.99 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. BTIG Research upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $97.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 405,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,778. The firm has a market cap of $7,701.38, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.36. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $78.19 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $37,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,576.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $395,944.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Camden Property Trust (CPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/camden-property-trust-cpt-expected-to-post-earnings-of-1-14-per-share.html.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 156 properties containing 53,391 apartment homes across the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.