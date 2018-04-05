Campbell Soup (CPB) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Press coverage about Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Campbell Soup earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4904883103394 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

CPB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,474. The company has a market cap of $12,709.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 54.10%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $200,332.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,171.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices.

