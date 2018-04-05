CampusCoin Price Tops $0.0088 (CMPCO)

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One CampusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, CampusCoin has traded up 23% against the dollar. CampusCoin has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $31,219.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 86.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006855 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000357 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001604 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003500 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006500 BTC.

About CampusCoin

CampusCoin (CMPCO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 577,202,548 coins and its circulating supply is 377,202,548 coins. The official website for CampusCoin is www.campuscoinproject.org. CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. CampusCoin’s official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CampusCoin

CampusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy CampusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CampusCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CampusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

