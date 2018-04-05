Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Camtek Intelligent Imaging (NASDAQ:CAMT) Share Price

Headlines about Camtek Intelligent Imaging (NASDAQ:CAMT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Camtek Intelligent Imaging earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.3866372563676 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Camtek Intelligent Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Camtek Intelligent Imaging in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Camtek Intelligent Imaging from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek Intelligent Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Camtek Intelligent Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

CAMT opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.18. Camtek Intelligent Imaging has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Camtek Intelligent Imaging (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Camtek Intelligent Imaging had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Intelligent Imaging will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek Intelligent Imaging

Camtek Ltd. provides metrology and inspection equipment, and software solutions for the advanced packaging, memory, CMOS image sensors, MEMS, RF, and other segments in the semiconductors industry worldwide. The company offers automated optical inspection (AOI) and metrology systems that optically inspect and measure various types of electronic product components for defects caused during the manufacturing process, as well as to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor industry.

