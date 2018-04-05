Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 2,650 ($37.20) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s current price.

STB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($24.56) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($25.27) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Secure Trust Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,016.67 ($28.31).

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,940 ($27.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,500 ($35.09).

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 116.40 ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 136.50 ($1.92) by GBX (20.10) (($0.28)). The business had revenue of £129.50 million during the quarter. Secure Trust Bank had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC is engaged in providing banking and financial services. The Company’s principal activity is banking, including deposit taking, and secured and unsecured lending. The Company’s segments include Business finance, including Real Estate Finance, which offers buy-to-let and development loans secured by the United Kingdom real estate; Asset Finance, which offers loans to small and medium sized enterprises to acquire commercial assets, and Commercial Finance, which includes invoice discounting and invoice financing; Consumer finance, including Personal lending, which provides unsecured consumer loans sold to customers through brokers and affinity partners; Motor finance, which hires purchase agreements secured against the vehicle being financed, and Retail finance, which includes point of sale unsecured finance for in-store and online retailers, and Other, including Current account, OneBill, Pay4later, Rentsmart and debt collection.

