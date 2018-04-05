Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Insider Allan E. Frankiw Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) insider Allan E. Frankiw sold 1,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.25, for a total transaction of C$60,375.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,591. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$35.90 and a 12 month high of C$47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.57 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight Capital set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.77.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

