Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The solar energy provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $945.45, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.67. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.51 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,698 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

