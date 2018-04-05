Cancom (COK) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($97.53) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

COK has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($95.06) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($77.78) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.83 ($97.33).

Shares of Cancom stock traded up €3.05 ($3.77) on Wednesday, reaching €87.90 ($108.52). 74,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a 1-year low of €47.44 ($58.57) and a 1-year high of €83.05 ($102.53).

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

