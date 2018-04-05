Canlan Ice Sports Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

TSE:ICE traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.05. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287. Canlan Ice Sports has a 52 week low of C$3.55 and a 52 week high of C$4.50.

In other news, Director Victor Dsouza purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,800.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,620 shares of company stock worth $71,400 over the last quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in seven segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Tournament Operations, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

