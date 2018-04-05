Insider Buying: Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Director Victor Dsouza bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,800.00.

Shares of ICE stock traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$4.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.55 and a 12-month high of C$4.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in seven segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Tournament Operations, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

