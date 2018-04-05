Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) a $50.00 Price Target

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) has been assigned a $50.00 price objective by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 280.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. UBS downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 396,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,494. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $419.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.03). Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 706.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas W. Pagan sold 16,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $231,658.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,685.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Woodrow sold 14,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $198,798.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,367 shares in the company, valued at $865,030.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,664 shares of company stock worth $573,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 473.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 916,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 756,535 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,727,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 54,746 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 49,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,806 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its product candidates are the antibacterials omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is an antibiotic being developed for use as an empiric monotherapy option for patients suffering from serious, community-acquired bacterial infections.

