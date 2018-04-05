Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.84 price objective on shares of Capcom in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS CCOEY traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898. The stock has a market cap of $6,674.78, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of -5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.97. Capcom has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

About Capcom

