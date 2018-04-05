Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 8,110 Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 195.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $144,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 806.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $147,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.40 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $95,363.59, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $4,675,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,543.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 30,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $2,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,934 shares of company stock worth $33,847,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

