Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $98,332.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,172.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $228,358.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. UBS upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Vetr cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

