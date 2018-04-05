Carbonite (CARB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carbonite Inc. is a computer service company which provides online backup solutions for consumers and small and medium sized businesses to retrieve files if lost on the internet. The Company’s backup solutions work automatically and continuously uploading encrypted copies of its customer’s files to the servers known as Carbonite Personal Cloud. Carbonite Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

CARB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Carbonite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Carbonite from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carbonite has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of CARB opened at $29.15 on Monday. Carbonite has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.63, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.17.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. research analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $31,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 13,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $426,917.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,475 shares of company stock worth $1,909,330. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,272,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 373,958 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,467,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,822,000 after acquiring an additional 264,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 331.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

