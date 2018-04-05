Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Reduced by KeyCorp

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardlytics in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo started coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 5,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.27. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes purchased 2,600 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The Company delivers relevant and measurable marketing analysis with purchase data from over financial institutions. The purchase data includes debit, credit, and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends.

