Cardtronics (CATM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

CATM has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Sunday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo upgraded Cardtronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on Cardtronics and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cardtronics to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

CATM opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,036.44, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cardtronics’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $1,417,857.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Bradley Nolan acquired 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $149,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 390,825 shares of company stock worth $9,076,663. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cardtronics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 101,333 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60,183 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cardtronics (CATM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/cardtronics-catm-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold-updated.html.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.