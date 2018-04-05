CareDx (CDNA) Trading -0.7% Higher

Shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.43. 190,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 308,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Get CareDx alerts:

The company has a market cap of $232.60, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 349.65%. analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,931.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,360.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CareDx (CDNA) Trading -0.7% Higher” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/caredx-cdna-trading-0-7-higher.html.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.