Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU) & Career Education (CECO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Career Education (NASDAQ: CECO) and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Career Education alerts:

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Career Education does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Career Education and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Career Education 0 1 0 0 2.00 Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Career Education currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.69%. Given Career Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Career Education is more favorable than Four Seasons Edu (Cayman).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Career Education and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Career Education $596.43 million 1.52 -$31.89 million $0.31 42.23 Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Career Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Career Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Career Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Career Education and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Career Education -5.35% 6.73% 4.44% Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Career Education beats Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu institutions, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as information technologies, and education and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,800 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is engaged in providing after-school math education service for elementary school students in Shanghai. The Company’s courses are divided into elementary school programs and middle school and kindergarten programs. Elementary school programs account for a majority of its students. The Company offers three elementary school programs: standard programs, Ivy programs and special programs. Standard programs, which offer courses through five standard programs for students of different aptitude levels for each elementary school grade level. Ivy programs offer personalized classes addressing students’ specific needs such as individualized competition preparation and topic review. Students and parents can tailor standard program course parameters such as difficulty of content, pace and class size. Special programs include short-term, intensive competition workshops, courses delivered to K-12 schools and classes on specific math topics.

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.