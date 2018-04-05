Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) Director Carl Helmetag Sells 1,400 Shares

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Director Carl Helmetag sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $36,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,818.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ESP opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Haywood Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.90% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

