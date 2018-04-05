CarMax (KMX) Rating Increased to Buy at Buckingham Research

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $68.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS raised shares of CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.85.

NYSE:KMX opened at $62.73 on Thursday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10,843.64, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). CarMax had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $495,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $1,435,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,640.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

