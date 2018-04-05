Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 586,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,006,000 after buying an additional 30,827 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 3,262,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,889,000 after buying an additional 67,837 shares in the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $283,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Vetr cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.26.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $173.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.49. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.16 and a 12 month high of $201.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $121,212.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

