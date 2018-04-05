Carnival (CCL) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,050

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,300 ($74.40) to GBX 5,050 ($70.89) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCL. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($77.20) price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from GBX 5,000 ($70.19) to GBX 5,100 ($71.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,411.67 ($75.96).

LON:CCL opened at GBX 4,613 ($64.75) on Tuesday. Carnival has a 1-year low of GBX 4,437 ($62.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,435 ($76.29).

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

