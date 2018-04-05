Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) General Counsel Sells $168,503.92 in Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) General Counsel Gerald A. Morton sold 11,174 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $168,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $1,270.11, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,261,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,717 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,102.0% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,990,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,500 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $42,560,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,543,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 826,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,040,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,829,000 after purchasing an additional 784,124 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

