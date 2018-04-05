Critical Contrast: Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) and Sundance Energy Australia (SDCJF)

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: CRZO) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas 11.68% 48.04% 5.02% Sundance Energy Australia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Sundance Energy Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas $745.89 million 1.69 $87.11 million $1.43 10.79 Sundance Energy Australia $104.39 million 0.48 -$45.69 million N/A N/A

Carrizo Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Volatility and Risk

Carrizo Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 4.49, meaning that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Carrizo Oil & Gas and Sundance Energy Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas 0 9 12 0 2.57 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $27.11, indicating a potential upside of 75.70%. Given Carrizo Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carrizo Oil & Gas is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas beats Sundance Energy Australia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 261.7 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 563.7 net productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

