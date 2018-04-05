CarTaxi Token (CTX) Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. CarTaxi Token has a market capitalization of $263,412.00 and approximately $9,079.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CarTaxi Token token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CarTaxi Token has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00692880 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00185480 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00045035 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CarTaxi Token Token Profile

CarTaxi Token was first traded on September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CarTaxi Token’s official website is cartaxi.io. CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

CarTaxi Token Token Trading

CarTaxi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy CarTaxi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CarTaxi Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CarTaxi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

