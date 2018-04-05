CAS Medical Systems (CASM) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

News coverage about CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CAS Medical Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical technology company an impact score of 47.0286190338929 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ CASM opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.04, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.56. CAS Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get CAS Medical Systems alerts:

CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 million. equities analysts predict that CAS Medical Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CAS Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/cas-medical-systems-casm-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-15-updated-updated.html.

CAS Medical Systems Company Profile

CAS Medical Systems, Inc, a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHT® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care.

Receive News & Ratings for CAS Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAS Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.