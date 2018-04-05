Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Gabelli began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.91.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.83. 39,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,768. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $99.76 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4,096.69, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.14). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director David K. Lenhardt purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $255,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cara Kay Heiden purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.77 per share, with a total value of $439,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $553,570.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

