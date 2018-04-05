Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Cass Information Systems worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 141.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 42.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Ralph W. Clermont purchased 1,000 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.39 per share, with a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $715.95, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.19. Cass Information Systems, Inc has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $69.86.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.05 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

