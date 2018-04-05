Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Castle Brands (ROX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “CASTLE BRANDS INC., is an emerging developer and international marketer of premium branded spirits within five growing categories of the spirits industry: vodka, rum, tequila, whiskey and liqueurs/cordials. Castle Brands’ portfolio includes Boru Vodka, Gosling’s Rum, Sea Wynde Rum, Tierras Tequila, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Clontarf Irish Whiskey, Jefferson’s and Jefferson’s Reserve Bourbon, Sam Houston Bourbon, Celtic Crossing Liqueur, Pallini Limoncello, Raspicello and Peachcello and Brady’s Irish Cream. “

Get Castle Brands alerts:

ROX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Castle Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on Castle Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $2.60 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN ROX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 394,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,652. Castle Brands has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.22.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 million. Castle Brands had a return on equity of 55.84% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Castle Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Brands by 30.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 889,189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Castle Brands by 501.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 811,570 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Brands in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Castle Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 181,253 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/castle-brands-rox-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands Inc develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States and internationally. Its product categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails. The company offers its products under the Goslings rum, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, Goslings Dark ?n Stormy, Jefferson's, Jefferson's Reserve, Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea, Jefferson's Wine Finish Collection, Jefferson's The Manhattan, Jefferson's Chef's Collaboration, Jefferson's Wood Experiment, Jefferson's Presidential Select, Jefferson's Straight Rye, Pallini, Clontarf, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady's, Boru, Tierras, Celtic Honey, Gozio, The Arran Malt, The Robert Burns, and Machrie Moor brands through a network of wholesale distributors and state-operated agencies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Brands (ROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.