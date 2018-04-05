Castleark Management LLC Purchases 155,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 8,157.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 237,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,332,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 77,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2,406.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Cowen set a $8.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.76.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

