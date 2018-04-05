Catalyst Capital Group Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Frontera Energy (FEC) Stock

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) insider Catalyst Capital Group Inc. acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,250.00.

Catalyst Capital Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

On Monday, April 2nd, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.88 per share, with a total value of C$358,800.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. acquired 95,000 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.89 per share, with a total value of C$3,409,550.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. acquired 100 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.01 per share, with a total value of C$4,401.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. purchased 300 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.54 per share, with a total value of C$13,062.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. acquired 400 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$45.13 per share, with a total value of C$18,052.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. acquired 100 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,300.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. acquired 100 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.99 per share, with a total value of C$4,199.00.

Shares of FEC traded up C$1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,486. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of C$31.00 and a 12 month high of C$46.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.50 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Catalyst Capital Group Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Frontera Energy (FEC) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/catalyst-capital-group-inc-purchases-1100-shares-of-frontera-energy-fec-stock.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.