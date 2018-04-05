Caterpillar’s (CAT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cleveland Research

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cleveland Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS set a $180.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.40.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $145.18. 6,186,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,285. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $92.98 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $86,691.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Caterpillar had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $84,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total transaction of $15,526,004.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,951,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,565,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,919,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $148,604,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 400,906.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,896,000 after purchasing an additional 665,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $103,179,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Caterpillar’s (CAT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cleveland Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/caterpillars-cat-hold-rating-reiterated-at-cleveland-research.html.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.