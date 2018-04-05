Profund Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 104,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 495,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,510,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,567,000 after acquiring an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $111.21 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $138.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,677.05, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.91.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

