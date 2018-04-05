CBS (CBS) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about CBS (NYSE:CBS) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CBS earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the media conglomerate an impact score of 46.1376834030741 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo cut shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie cut shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

CBS stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.88. 6,397,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,233. CBS has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,230.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. CBS had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 67.23%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. CBS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CBS will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. CBS’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other CBS news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $5,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,383,433.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 2,400 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $144,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,285,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,284 shares of company stock worth $17,069,668 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

