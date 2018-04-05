Citigroup Trims CBS (NYSE:CBS) Target Price to $61.00

CBS (NYSE:CBS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the media conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBS. Wells Fargo cut shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray set a $70.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

NYSE:CBS opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,230.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBS has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $70.10.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. CBS had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 67.23%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CBS will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $5,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,383,433.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,089,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,668. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 427,514 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBS during the third quarter worth approximately $5,786,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CBS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 751,312 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $43,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBS by 218.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,319 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBS during the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

