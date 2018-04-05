CECO Environmental (CECE) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.06

Media coverage about CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CECO Environmental earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4524674946495 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CECE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 98,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,754. The firm has a market cap of $156.32, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CECE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

