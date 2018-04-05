Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) Given News Impact Score of 0.27

News stories about Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celadon Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.6382140987908 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:CGI traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 286,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,719. Celadon Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

