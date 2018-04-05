Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celgene earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3987204609383 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

CELG stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.84. 7,953,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,116,355. Celgene has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65,311.41, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CELG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs reduced their target price on shares of Celgene from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.72 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $1,263,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $851,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

