Celgene (CELG) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $84.25

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.25 and last traded at $85.32, with a volume of 4024044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.07.

CELG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $65,311.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Celgene news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $887,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,947.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $1,263,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,962,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,818,000 after buying an additional 1,546,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,556,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,407,000 after purchasing an additional 98,943 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,410,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,210,000 after purchasing an additional 343,340 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

