Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Celgene were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Celgene by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celgene news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $877,177.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,989,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Alles acquired 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELG shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Celgene from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.99. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65,311.41, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

