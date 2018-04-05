Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 118.7% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 166.8% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 83.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $1,263,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $887,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,947.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

Shares of CELG opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $65,311.41, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

