Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. offers biomedical services. It provides stem cell transplantation, disease management, regenerative medicine, clinical research and other services. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

APOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellect Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cellect Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

APOP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 12,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,143. The company has a market cap of $35.58, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 4.62. Cellect Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. analysts predict that Cellect Biotechnology will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Cellect Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

