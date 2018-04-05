Celsius (CELH) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research report released on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

“CELH announced that it has begun shipping into an initial 550 CVS Health Corp (CVS – NR) locations. It has also begun shipping into Food Lion’s roughly 1,000 stores and Hannaford’s roughly 180 stores. Both of these grocery chains are owned by global food retailer Ahold Delhaize (AD.AS – NR). We believe there is significant runway with these relationships, including the potential for a national rollout with CVS, and possible expansion through other Ahold Delhaize banners such as Stop & Shop, Giant Landover, Giant Martins, and Peapod.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CELH. ValuEngine upgraded Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Celsius and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Celsius from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 16,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,029. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $202.73, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of -0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. The Company’s product range includes Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Flo Fusion Orange and Flo Fusion Berry.

