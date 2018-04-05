Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,031. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $10,063.79, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.45). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. ConocoPhillips bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,899,040,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.6% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,270,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 127.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,766,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,358 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,052,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,018,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands, which includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta; Conventional, which includes the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the heavy oil assets at Pelican Lake, the carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at Weyburn and emerging tight oil opportunities; Refining and Marketing, which includes transporting and selling crude oil and natural gas and joint ownership of refineries in the U.S., as well as Corporate and Eliminations.

